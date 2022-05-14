Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Two Seas Capital LP

Two Seas Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $119,000,000. The top holdings were HTZ(73.23%), RENN(5.91%), and ABUS(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Two Seas Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Two Seas Capital LP reduced their investment in NAS:HTZ by 205,000 shares. The trade had a 3.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.01.

On 05/14/2022, Hertz Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $18.98 per share and a market cap of $7,821,873,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

During the quarter, Two Seas Capital LP bought 1,373,500 shares of NAS:ABUS for a total holding of 2,199,069. The trade had a 3.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.06.

On 05/14/2022, Arbutus Biopharma Corp traded for a price of $2.31 per share and a market cap of $343,562,000. The stock has returned -7.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.75 and a price-sales ratio of 13.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Two Seas Capital LP bought 131,926 shares of NYSE:RENN for a total holding of 322,471. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.12.

On 05/14/2022, Renren Inc traded for a price of $27.71 per share and a market cap of $690,487,000. The stock has returned 215.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Renren Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.57, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.83 and a price-sales ratio of 21.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 21.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Two Seas Capital LP bought 495,862 shares of NAS:ROIV for a total holding of 806,907. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.62.

On 05/14/2022, Roivant Sciences Ltd traded for a price of $3.46 per share and a market cap of $2,394,570,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roivant Sciences Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23174.76 and a price-sales ratio of 45.33.

The guru sold out of their 45,099-share investment in NAS:EGRX. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.96 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $44 per share and a market cap of $558,737,000. The stock has returned 8.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 578.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

