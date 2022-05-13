High Arctic Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) (“High Arctic” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of High Arctic held on May 12, 2022 (the “Meeting”). Three shareholders holding a total of 32,257,636 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or proxy, representing approximately 66.19% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 7, 2022. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved.



In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors at six with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 7, 2022 being considered for election as directors. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:

VOTES FOR VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Michael R. Binnion ‎98.87%‎

‎(31,699,714)‎ ‎1.13%‎

‎(363,529)‎ Simon P. D. Batcup ‎98.67%‎

‎(31,636,292)‎ ‎1.33%‎

‎(426,951)‎ Daniel J. Bordessa ‎97.90%‎

‎(31,389,799)‎ ‎2.10%‎

‎(673,444)‎ Honourable Joe Oliver ‎98.43%‎

‎(31,560,646)‎ ‎1.57%‎

‎(502,597)‎ Ember W.M. Shmitt ‎98.11%‎

‎(31,456,107)‎ ‎1.89%‎

‎(607,136)‎ Douglas J. Strong ‎98.65%‎

‎(31,629,914)‎ ‎1.35%‎

‎(433,329)‎





At the Meeting, the shareholders also approved a resolution appointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and a resolution approving the unallocated options under the Corporation’s stock option plan.

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Lance Mierendorf

Chief Financial Officer

1.587.318.2218

1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4

website: www.haes.ca

Email: [email protected]



