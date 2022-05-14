Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FEDERATED HERMES, INC.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1001 LIBERTY AVENUE Pittsburgh, PA 15222

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2167 stocks valued at a total of $44,261,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(1.68%), AAPL(1.61%), and ABBV(1.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FEDERATED HERMES, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:ANAB by 284,014 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.4.

On 05/14/2022, AnaptysBio Inc traded for a price of $21.13 per share and a market cap of $595,572,000. The stock has returned -18.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AnaptysBio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.63 and a price-sales ratio of 10.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:AVRO by 1,851,234 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.9229.

On 05/14/2022, Avrobio Inc traded for a price of $0.8062 per share and a market cap of $35,228,000. The stock has returned -90.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avrobio Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.19 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.20.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 8,657,058 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.35.

On 05/14/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.96 per share and a market cap of $471,700,368,000. The stock has returned -14.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-book ratio of 6.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 8.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 4,249,939-share investment in NAS:YNDX. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.81 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Yandex NV traded for a price of $18.94 per share and a market cap of $6,798,333,000. The stock has returned -69.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yandex NV has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

FEDERATED HERMES, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 1,645,751 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.03.

On 05/14/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $167.87 per share and a market cap of $329,833,235,000. The stock has returned 62.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.