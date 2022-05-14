Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

751 BROAD ST NEWARK, NJ 07102

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2603 stocks valued at a total of $75,204,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.20%), MSFT(4.64%), and AMZN(2.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 4,132,207 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.24.

On 05/14/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond traded for a price of $111.65 per share and a market cap of $31,675,105,000. The stock has returned -12.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 572,655 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/14/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.41 per share and a market cap of $285,573,939,000. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 786,159 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/14/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $177.06 per share and a market cap of $515,732,492,000. The stock has returned 29.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-book ratio of 16.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.71 and a price-sales ratio of 16.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC bought 743,743 shares of ARCA:VHT for a total holding of 841,135. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.44.

On 05/14/2022, Vanguard Health Care ETF traded for a price of $235.08 per share and a market cap of $15,337,193,000. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Health Care ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a price-book ratio of 4.79.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in ARCA:IYH by 642,620 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $278.51.

On 05/14/2022, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF traded for a price of $268.16 per share and a market cap of $2,788,864,000. The stock has returned 2.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a price-book ratio of 5.08.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.