Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 130 stocks valued at a total of $604,000,000. The top holdings were VTI(15.03%), GE(3.53%), and NOW(3.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parkwood LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Parkwood LLC bought 24,906 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 34,875. The trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.75.

On 05/14/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $452.65 per share and a market cap of $90,738,166,000. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 400.22, a price-book ratio of 22.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 118.60 and a price-sales ratio of 14.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 35,664 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.12 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $211.29 per share and a market cap of $54,761,768,000. The stock has returned -29.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 428,728-share investment in NYSE:CNX. Previously, the stock had a 1.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.62 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, CNX Resources Corp traded for a price of $18.82 per share and a market cap of $3,670,499,000. The stock has returned 44.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CNX Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 94,730 shares in NYSE:APO, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.79 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Apollo Global Management Inc traded for a price of $54.2 per share and a market cap of $31,135,651,000. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Global Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 55,216 shares in NAS:IAC, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $118.5 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, IAC/InterActiveCorp traded for a price of $81.5 per share and a market cap of $7,324,706,000. The stock has returned -44.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

