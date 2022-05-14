Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 717 stocks valued at a total of $11,948,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(6.60%), MSFT(5.31%), and AMZN(2.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were USS Investment Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 192,148 shares in NYSE:ICL, giving the stock a 1.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.59 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, ICL Group Ltd traded for a price of $11.65 per share and a market cap of $14,303,798,000. The stock has returned 78.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ICL Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.95 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 93,238 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/14/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $769.59 per share and a market cap of $797,302,878,000. The stock has returned 34.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.41, a price-book ratio of 23.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.76 and a price-sales ratio of 14.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 3,000,741 shares in NYSE:BXSL, giving the stock a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.3 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund traded for a price of $25.75 per share and a market cap of $4,369,554,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.89 and a price-sales ratio of 8.87.

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 186,190 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/14/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.36 per share and a market cap of $684,426,289,000. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,665,000 shares in ARCA:EWM, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.12 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF traded for a price of $23.83 per share and a market cap of $275,237,000. The stock has returned -6.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

