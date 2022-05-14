Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP

FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

First Trust Advisors L.P., along with its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P., was founded in 1991 and, collectively, is known as First Trust. The company’s core investment principals are focused on transparency to its clients, focusing on its investments based on consistency and certainty in the long run, discipline in making its investment decisions based solely on research, making sure that portfolios are acting as intended in original allocations through rebalancing, and minimizing taxes. First Trust Advisors is focused on individuals and high net worth individuals, but its diverse client base include investment companies, charities, foundations, endowments, retirement systems, pension and profit plans, municipalities, and insurance companies. The firm manages equity, balanced, and fixed income portfolios and manages both mutual funds and exchange traded funds. Its line of mutual funds includes the First Trust Preferred Securities and Income Fund, Short Duration High Income Fund, and Small Cap Value Fund. Its line of exchange traded funds, offered in a much wider variety compared to their mutual funds, include the First Trust CBOE S&P 500 VIX Tail Hedge Fund, Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund, Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund, NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund, ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund, and ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund ETFs, among many others. The company currently has over $105 billion in total assets under management, $43 billion of which are discretionary assets and the rest non-discretionary assets, which are split across over 4200 accounts, balancing out to each account containing about $25 million. The company’s total assets under management has grown almost exponentially since 2010 from about $18 billion to well over five times that amount today, although total accounts under its management has actually decreased from over 6000 five years ago to its current amount. First Trust Advisors employs 418 employees as of 2015 to look after these accounts.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2517 stocks valued at a total of $97,762,000,000. The top holdings were CSCO(1.41%), AMZN(0.97%), and MSFT(0.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 9,148,624 shares in ARCA:FXZ, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.3 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $67.4 per share and a market cap of $1,819,800,000. The stock has returned 11.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a price-book ratio of 2.75.

The guru sold out of their 18,929,400-share investment in NAS:FTXR. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.16 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, FIRST TR ETF VI traded for a price of $28.34 per share and a market cap of $157,287,000. The stock has returned -13.25% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR ETF VI has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a price-book ratio of 3.39.

The guru sold out of their 3,721,952-share investment in NAS:QTEC. Previously, the stock had a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.41 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd traded for a price of $124.45 per share and a market cap of $1,866,750,000. The stock has returned -9.37% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a price-book ratio of 7.10.

The guru established a new position worth 38,149,596 shares in ARCA:FXN, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.1 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund traded for a price of $16.05 per share and a market cap of $1,709,325,000. The stock has returned 58.60% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ACN by 1,421,763 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $337.27.

On 05/14/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $286.77 per share and a market cap of $181,640,329,000. The stock has returned 1.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-book ratio of 8.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

