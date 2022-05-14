Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of American Beacon Advisors, Inc.

American Beacon Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $4,000,000. The top holdings were INFY(10.79%), TSM(10.40%), and WNS(10.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Beacon Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,325 shares in NYSE:GLOB, giving the stock a 8.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $253.7 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Globant SA traded for a price of $186.73 per share and a market cap of $7,800,841,000. The stock has returned -8.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globant SA has a price-earnings ratio of 79.62, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.40 and a price-sales ratio of 5.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 4,324-share investment in NAS:JD. Previously, the stock had a 8.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.1 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $51.55 per share and a market cap of $80,508,213,000. The stock has returned -23.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -248.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 3,100 shares in NYSE:FN, giving the stock a 8.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.78 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Fabrinet traded for a price of $90.74 per share and a market cap of $3,337,885,000. The stock has returned 15.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fabrinet has a price-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 4,309-share investment in NAS:YNDX. Previously, the stock had a 7.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.81 during the quarter.

On 05/14/2022, Yandex NV traded for a price of $18.94 per share and a market cap of $6,798,333,000. The stock has returned -69.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yandex NV has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, American Beacon Advisors, Inc. bought 863 shares of NYSE:TSM for a total holding of 3,892. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.35.

On 05/14/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.96 per share and a market cap of $471,700,368,000. The stock has returned -14.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-book ratio of 6.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 8.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

