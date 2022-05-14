Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Lafitte Capital Management LP

Lafitte Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

701 BRAZOS STREET AUSTIN, TX 78701

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $56,000,000. The top holdings were CZR(53.59%), MCRI(29.39%), and CHX(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lafitte Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lafitte Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:MCRI by 539,076 shares. The trade had a 23.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.65.

On 05/14/2022, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc traded for a price of $68.8 per share and a market cap of $1,298,609,000. The stock has returned -4.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Lafitte Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:EZPW by 2,956,695 shares. The trade had a 12.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.23.

On 05/14/2022, EZCORP Inc traded for a price of $7.18 per share and a market cap of $406,787,000. The stock has returned 7.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EZCORP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-book ratio of 0.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Lafitte Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NYSE:PRG by 400,000 shares. The trade had a 10.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.42.

On 05/14/2022, PROG Holdings Inc traded for a price of $27.04 per share and a market cap of $1,461,329,000. The stock has returned -49.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PROG Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Lafitte Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:CZR by 154,281 shares. The trade had a 8.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.33.

On 05/14/2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $54.99 per share and a market cap of $11,787,994,000. The stock has returned -41.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caesars Entertainment Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Lafitte Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:ULH by 401,459 shares. The trade had a 4.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.88.

On 05/14/2022, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $24.6 per share and a market cap of $659,353,000. The stock has returned -4.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.