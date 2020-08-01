Calliditas Therapeutics Launches an Online Patient Platform

This launch coincides with the inaugural IgAN Awareness Day

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, May 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) (“Calliditas”) today announced the launch of IgAN Connect, a new online platform to provide resources to people living with IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, a chronic autoimmune disease.



IgANConnect.com provides individuals who have just been diagnosed with IgA nephropathy, those who have been living with the disease for many years, and caregivers the tools to help understand and manage IgA nephropathy.

The complimentary IgAN Connect Facebook page provides an environment where individuals living with the disease are encouraged to explore educational and motivational resources alongside other members of the community.

“As a rare and chronic autoimmune disease with more than 50% of individuals progressing to end-stage renal disease within 20 years of diagnosis, IgA nephropathy can feel very isolating and intimidating,” said Andrew Udell, President, North America at Calliditas. “We are proud to make IgAN Connect available as a means to ease the burden of this disease through providing individuals with resources that can help them learn and connect as a community.”

Bonnie Schneider, Director and Co-Founder of the IgA Nephropathy Foundation of America commented, “IgA nephropathy is a complicated disease that can leave individuals with many unanswered questions. With the launch of IgAN Connect, I am grateful that individuals will have even more resources to embark on this journey.”

IgANConnect.com is intended for educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice. Every individual’s medical situation is different, so any questions should be directed to a healthcare professional.

About Primary Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy

Primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgA nephropathy or IgAN or Berger’s Disease) is a rare, progressive, chronic autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys and occurs when galactose-deficient IgA1 are recognized by autoantibodies, creating IgA1 immune complexes that become deposited in the glomerular mesangium of the kidney.1,2 This deposition in the kidney can lead to progressive kidney damage and potentially a clinical course resulting in end-stage renal disease. IgAN most often develops between late teens and late 30s.2,3

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Calliditas’ common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).