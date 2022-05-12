Should Investors Worry About Seagen Inc's Insider Sells?

GuruFocus data shows that Clay Siegall, President and CEO of Seagen Inc ( SGEN), sold 17043 shares on 2022/05/12

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at Seagen Inc's insider sale to determine if investors should be skeptical.

Clay Siegall's Trades

Clay Siegall sold total 270055 shares over the last year.

Clay Siegall may have been selling stock of their company over a long term. Contrary to what was expected, this could be a good sign for stock. Insiders selling frequently could indicate that their company has a large number of stock options for executives. Executives will sell some shares to raise cash. It is possible, however, that insiders became more bearish about the stock. Insider selling should not be taken lightly by investors.

Trends from the inside

One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Seagen Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 0 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 48 insider sales were made.

Clay Siegall isn't the only insider who has sold shares in recent months; there are other insiders at companies that have been more active selling than buying, which can be worrying to investors. We should remember that insiders can sell shares for many reasons. A high level of insider sales could indicate a negative sign or neutral, depending upon the motivation behind it.

