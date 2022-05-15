Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

JACHTHAVENWEG 118 AMSTERDAM, P7 1081 KJ

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $312,000,000. The top holdings were KDP(48.40%), DDOG(18.57%), and U(5.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 219,677 shares of NAS:DDOG for a total holding of 383,043. The trade had a 10.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.35.

On 05/15/2022, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $108.86 per share and a market cap of $34,292,792,000. The stock has returned 40.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 30.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 646.39 and a price-sales ratio of 29.22.

The guru established a new position worth 249,398 shares in NYSE:RBLX, giving the stock a 3.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.47 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $32.97 per share and a market cap of $19,557,589,000. The stock has returned -52.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 34.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -41.19 and a price-sales ratio of 9.24.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 59,771 shares of NAS:ABNB for a total holding of 90,490. The trade had a 3.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.59.

On 05/15/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $121.45 per share and a market cap of $78,415,794,000. The stock has returned -10.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 104.70, a price-book ratio of 16.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 70.91 and a price-sales ratio of 11.82.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 62,089 shares of NYSE:U for a total holding of 171,353. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.74.

On 05/15/2022, Unity Software Inc traded for a price of $39.1 per share and a market cap of $11,574,108,000. The stock has returned -51.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.33 and a price-sales ratio of 9.38.

During the quarter, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought 28,017 shares of NYSE:DASH for a total holding of 73,174. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.33.

On 05/15/2022, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $73.71 per share and a market cap of $25,890,627,000. The stock has returned -36.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.