Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $868,000,000. The top holdings were VYM(5.88%), VTV(5.65%), and AMZN(4.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ally Financial Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 741,000-share investment in NAS:DVY. Previously, the stock had a 8.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.15 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $125.19 per share and a market cap of $22,139,852,000. The stock has returned 6.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-book ratio of 1.99.

Ally Financial Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VYM by 810,000 shares. The trade had a 8.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.97.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $108.07 per share and a market cap of $44,536,763,000. The stock has returned 4.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.59.

The guru sold out of their 775,000-share investment in ARCA:XLU. Previously, the stock had a 5.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.94 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $71.43 per share and a market cap of $15,637,753,000. The stock has returned 12.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.30.

During the quarter, Ally Financial Inc. bought 152,000 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 332,000. The trade had a 2.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.09 per share and a market cap of $98,460,678,000. The stock has returned 3.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.67.

The guru established a new position worth 192,000 shares in ARCA:VNQ, giving the stock a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.32 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $96.78 per share and a market cap of $41,600,279,000. The stock has returned 3.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.98.

