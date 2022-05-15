Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of INTEL CORP

INTEL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $353,000,000. The top holdings were JOBY(86.39%), LIDR(10.72%), and KLTR(2.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTEL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 5,696,831-share investment in NAS:MCFE. Previously, the stock had a 25.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.81 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, McAfee Corp traded for a price of $25.99 per share and a market cap of $4,886,663,000. The stock has returned 33.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, McAfee Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The guru sold out of their 901,243-share investment in NAS:ENVX. Previously, the stock had a 4.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.05 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Enovix Corp traded for a price of $8.78 per share and a market cap of $1,376,499,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enovix Corp has a price-book ratio of 4.10 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.47.

INTEL CORP reduced their investment in NAS:KLTR by 2,335,186 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.76.

On 05/15/2022, Kaltura Inc traded for a price of $1.55 per share and a market cap of $197,923,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kaltura Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The guru sold out of their 27,761-share investment in NYSE:FOUR. Previously, the stock had a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.1 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Shift4 Payments Inc traded for a price of $46.45 per share and a market cap of $2,690,898,000. The stock has returned -40.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shift4 Payments Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The guru sold out of their 3,014-share investment in NAS:COIN. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $291.66 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $67.87 per share and a market cap of $15,068,276,000. The stock has returned -74.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

