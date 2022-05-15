Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 180 stocks valued at a total of $311,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(23.57%), EFA(6.96%), and AAPL(4.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 13,473 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 161,620. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $403.41 per share and a market cap of $285,674,792,000. The stock has returned -0.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.16.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 134,897 shares of ARCA:GSG for a total holding of 183,789. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.58.

On 05/15/2022, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust traded for a price of $24.17 per share and a market cap of $2,146,296,000. The stock has returned 58.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 27,473 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 59,733. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.01.

On 05/15/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $64.17 per share and a market cap of $29,797,340,000. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-book ratio of 8.17.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:IWR by 20,031 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.78.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $69.86 per share and a market cap of $27,545,798,000. The stock has returned -6.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.00.

During the quarter, FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP /PA/ bought 17,287 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 294,193. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.79.

On 05/15/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.99 per share and a market cap of $48,272,994,000. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

