Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC

WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Water Island Capital LLC is an investment management firm based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally founded in 2000 as a “specialist in event-driven investing” and is headed by President and CEO John S. Orrico. Water Island Capital conducts its research internally and externally, allocating its assets in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the other, making up just under another fifth of its allocations, finance, industrials, consumer discretionary, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Water Island Capital holds its allocations an average of only 0.71 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, had a turnover rate of approximately 128%, indicating a fast trading approach. Water Island Capital is owned by its employees and currently operates with 50 employees of which 19 are investment professionals. The company oversees over $2.6 billion in total assets under management spread across 7 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of Water Island Capital’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total number of accounts growing from 1 back in 2010 to its current amount and its total assets under management growing significantly from under $200 million five years ago to well over 15 times that amount today. The company mainly caters to investment companies, which makes up almost the entirety of its client base, and also provides services to other pooled investment vehicles to a lesser degree. Water Island Capital is the advisory to The Arbitrage Funds and offers the Arbitrage Fund, Event Driven Fund, and Credit Opportunities fund in its lineup of mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 72 stocks valued at a total of $1,939,000,000. The top holdings were WBT(4.45%), ROG(4.38%), and COHR(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,151,232-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 8.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

The guru sold out of their 706,166-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 8.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The guru sold out of their 2,170,581-share investment in NAS:NUAN. Previously, the stock had a 6.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.3 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Nuance Communications Inc traded for a price of $55.99 per share and a market cap of $17,882,407,000. The stock has returned 33.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuance Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 177.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.03.

The guru sold out of their 870,388-share investment in NAS:CONE. Previously, the stock had a 4.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.84 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, CyrusOne Inc traded for a price of $90.36 per share and a market cap of $11,850,660,000. The stock has returned 38.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyrusOne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 451.80, a price-book ratio of 4.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 42.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.25 and a price-sales ratio of 9.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WTW by 292,329 shares. The trade had a 3.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $228.91.

On 05/15/2022, Willis Towers Watson PLC traded for a price of $205.83 per share and a market cap of $22,947,624,000. The stock has returned -20.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willis Towers Watson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.58 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

