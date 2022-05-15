Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Senvest Management, LLC

Senvest Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $3,486,000,000. The top holdings were TSEM(10.34%), CPRI(8.71%), and VAC(7.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Senvest Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 9,945,111 shares in NYSE:AONE.U, giving the stock a 2.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.0781 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, One traded for a price of $9.0781 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, One has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 147,108 shares of NAS:QDEL for a total holding of 2,161,521. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.98.

On 05/15/2022, Quidel Corp traded for a price of $100.6 per share and a market cap of $4,209,935,000. The stock has returned -13.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quidel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Senvest Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TNL by 2,182,643 shares. The trade had a 3.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.4.

On 05/15/2022, Travel+Leisure Co traded for a price of $49.7 per share and a market cap of $4,245,174,000. The stock has returned -19.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Travel+Leisure Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Senvest Management, LLC bought 278,042 shares of NAS:SBNY for a total holding of 283,042. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $325.66.

On 05/15/2022, Signature Bank traded for a price of $201.2 per share and a market cap of $12,625,551,000. The stock has returned -14.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signature Bank has a price-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 1,056,510-share investment in NAS:FWONK. Previously, the stock had a 1.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.63 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Liberty Formula One Group traded for a price of $61 per share and a market cap of $14,044,203,000. The stock has returned 40.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Formula One Group has a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

