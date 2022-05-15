Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ancora Advisors, LLC

Ancora Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1731 stocks valued at a total of $3,588,000,000. The top holdings were KSS(5.51%), FWRD(4.34%), and VOO(3.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ancora Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ancora Advisors, LLC bought 46,155 shares of NAS:MBCN for a total holding of 459,694. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.5.

On 05/15/2022, Middlefield Banc Corp traded for a price of $25.5 per share and a market cap of $149,336,000. The stock has returned 13.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Middlefield Banc Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Ancora Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GPRE by 3,922,233 shares. The trade had a 3.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.34.

On 05/15/2022, Green Plains Inc traded for a price of $31.81 per share and a market cap of $1,712,070,000. The stock has returned 23.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Green Plains Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 532,006-share investment in NAS:CHRW. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.53 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc traded for a price of $105.79 per share and a market cap of $13,463,487,000. The stock has returned 8.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-book ratio of 6.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Ancora Advisors, LLC bought 269,445 shares of NAS:FWRD for a total holding of 1,753,799. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.36.

On 05/15/2022, Forward Air Corp traded for a price of $96.19 per share and a market cap of $2,583,824,000. The stock has returned 1.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Forward Air Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-book ratio of 4.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Ancora Advisors, LLC bought 127,293 shares of ARCA:VXF for a total holding of 189,176. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.41.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF traded for a price of $140.62 per share and a market cap of $13,321,330,000. The stock has returned -18.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.68.

