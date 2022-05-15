Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE AMERICAN LANE GREENWICH, CT 06831

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2520 stocks valued at a total of $7,144,000,000. The top holdings were ATVI(0.83%), AAPL(0.67%), and CEG(0.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verition Fund Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 1,521,087 shares. The trade had a 4.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,951,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 1,962,032 shares. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.79.

On 05/15/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $107.33 per share and a market cap of $195,499,850,000. The stock has returned -39.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 1,491,072 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.25.

On 05/15/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $127.2 per share and a market cap of $75,256,078,000. The stock has returned -42.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -89.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 86,908 shares. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,880,000. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,499,302-share investment in NAS:BIDU. Previously, the stock had a 1.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $116.94 per share and a market cap of $40,408,617,000. The stock has returned -34.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.