Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $2,253,000,000. The top holdings were ESTA(6.43%), IWM(3.35%), and CDXS(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC bought 325,399 shares of ARCA:IWM for a total holding of 368,029. The trade had a 2.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.63.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.07 per share and a market cap of $53,323,062,000. The stock has returned -16.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

During the quarter, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC bought 1,051,080 shares of NAS:LNW for a total holding of 1,144,613. The trade had a 2.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.5.

On 05/15/2022, Light & Wonder Inc traded for a price of $51.53 per share and a market cap of $4,929,638,000. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Light & Wonder Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.59 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GDEN by 380,709 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.12.

On 05/15/2022, Golden Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $45.83 per share and a market cap of $1,328,176,000. The stock has returned 16.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Golden Entertainment Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-book ratio of 3.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 395,176-share investment in NYSE:SC. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.69 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $41.6 per share and a market cap of $12,734,233,000. The stock has returned 83.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-book ratio of 1.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

During the quarter, Nantahala Capital Management, LLC bought 487,988 shares of NAS:PTON for a total holding of 590,330. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.73.

On 05/15/2022, Peloton Interactive Inc traded for a price of $15.87 per share and a market cap of $5,353,852,000. The stock has returned -83.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

