Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Bulldog Investors, LLP

Bulldog Investors, LLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 324 stocks valued at a total of $389,000,000. The top holdings were GAM(3.58%), STEW(3.47%), and CET(2.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bulldog Investors, LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:NDP by 28,035 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.55.

On 05/15/2022, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. traded for a price of $29.58 per share and a market cap of $54,605,000. The stock has returned 61.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a price-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-book ratio of 1.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

During the quarter, Bulldog Investors, LLP bought 161,376 shares of NYSE:TPZ for a total holding of 328,998. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.53.

On 05/15/2022, Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc traded for a price of $14.01 per share and a market cap of $91,436,000. The stock has returned 15.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tortoise Power & Energy Infra Fd Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-book ratio of 0.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.00.

The guru sold out of their 447,891-share investment in OTCPK:DNIF. Previously, the stock had a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.92 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Dividend and Income Fund traded for a price of $12.69 per share and a market cap of $160,613,000. The stock has returned -1.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dividend and Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 2.33, a price-book ratio of 0.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The guru sold out of their 663,195-share investment in NAS:HYAC. Previously, the stock had a 1.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.84 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III traded for a price of $9.96 per share and a market cap of $395,288,000. The stock has returned -1.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III has a price-earnings ratio of 65.96, a price-book ratio of 1.34 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -118.44.

The guru established a new position worth 567,539 shares in NAS:SCRMU, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.91 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.8 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

