Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 320 stocks valued at a total of $850,000,000. The top holdings were ITOT(6.40%), AAPL(5.43%), and VTI(4.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 525,878 shares in BATS:FLOT, giving the stock a 3.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.56 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.48 per share and a market cap of $9,783,024,000. The stock has returned -0.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC bought 404,468 shares of BATS:JPST for a total holding of 489,873. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.32.

On 05/15/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.19 per share and a market cap of $19,016,980,000. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC bought 378,504 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 756,470. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.57 per share and a market cap of $28,482,538,000. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.13.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PFF by 492,825 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.52.

On 05/15/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $33.13 per share and a market cap of $15,642,330,000. The stock has returned -9.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 150,261 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.7.

On 05/15/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $118.71 per share and a market cap of $31,113,891,000. The stock has returned -2.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

