Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Josefstrasse 218 ZURICH, V8 8005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 153 stocks valued at a total of $7,097,000,000. The top holdings were ALB(3.94%), ON(3.93%), and TMO(3.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robeco Schweiz AG’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 765,200-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The guru established a new position worth 293,000 shares in NAS:SEDG, giving the stock a 1.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $274.06 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, SolarEdge Technologies Inc traded for a price of $232.25 per share and a market cap of $12,863,697,000. The stock has returned 13.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SolarEdge Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.44, a price-book ratio of 6.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.03 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 860,180-share investment in NYSE:FLOW. Previously, the stock had a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.84 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, SPX FLOW Inc traded for a price of $86.49 per share and a market cap of $3,637,604,000. The stock has returned 33.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SPX FLOW Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 2,147,600 shares in NYSE:CNM, giving the stock a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.51 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Core & Main Inc traded for a price of $22.7 per share and a market cap of $3,802,759,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Core & Main Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced their investment in NAS:ADI by 287,480 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.14.

On 05/15/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $158.74 per share and a market cap of $83,071,044,000. The stock has returned 10.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.