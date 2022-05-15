Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $62,902,000,000. The top holdings were SCHX(11.58%), SCHP(9.38%), and FNDX(8.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 68,805,989 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 135,281,261. The trade had a 5.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.57 per share and a market cap of $28,482,538,000. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.13.

During the quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 48,866,721 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 93,500,710. The trade had a 3.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 05/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $41.53 per share and a market cap of $13,769,272,000. The stock has returned -14.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.19.

During the quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 24,488,897 shares of ARCA:SCHH for a total holding of 48,156,520. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.1.

On 05/15/2022, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $22.32 per share and a market cap of $6,231,744,000. The stock has returned 5.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.02.

During the quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 6,668,422 shares of ARCA:SPIP for a total holding of 14,913,365. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.06.

On 05/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $28.74 per share and a market cap of $3,000,469,000. The stock has returned -1.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 2,231,681 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 54,490,316. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.41.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.25 per share and a market cap of $41,948,770,000. The stock has returned -10.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

