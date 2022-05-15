Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CLARK ESTATES INC/NY

CLARK ESTATES INC/NY recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $634,000,000. The top holdings were VZ(4.90%), PM(4.58%), and CAH(4.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CLARK ESTATES INC/NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 99,400-share investment in NAS:FB. Previously, the stock had a 4.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,951,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 225,000 shares in NAS:FISV, giving the stock a 3.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.22 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $96.17 per share and a market cap of $62,163,717,000. The stock has returned -15.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 525,000 shares in NYSE:PHG, giving the stock a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.11 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Koninklijke Philips NV traded for a price of $24.36 per share and a market cap of $21,176,148,000. The stock has returned -54.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Koninklijke Philips NV has a price-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 60,000-share investment in NYSE:LHX. Previously, the stock had a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $232.57 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, L3Harris Technologies Inc traded for a price of $236.18 per share and a market cap of $45,553,128,000. The stock has returned 11.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, L3Harris Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 150,000-share investment in NYSE:MRK. Previously, the stock had a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.84 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $90.41 per share and a market cap of $228,629,262,000. The stock has returned 24.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-book ratio of 5.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

