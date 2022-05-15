Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Court Place Advisors, LLC

Court Place Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10306A BALTIMORE NATIONAL PIKE ELLICOTT CITY, MD 21042

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $310,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(6.42%), ADP(5.21%), and JKHY(4.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Court Place Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Court Place Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ORCL by 68,831 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.99.

On 05/15/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $71.17 per share and a market cap of $189,892,734,000. The stock has returned -7.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Court Place Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 22,280 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $147.11 per share and a market cap of $2,381,001,977,000. The stock has returned 18.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 35.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Court Place Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 11,336 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $230.1.

On 05/15/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $194 per share and a market cap of $128,257,473,000. The stock has returned -1.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.17 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Court Place Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 7,560 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $261.12 per share and a market cap of $1,952,925,132,000. The stock has returned 8.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.37 and a price-sales ratio of 10.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Court Place Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 6,525 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $323.34.

On 05/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $310.36 per share and a market cap of $684,426,289,000. The stock has returned 8.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.