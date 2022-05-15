Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/

GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

341 WEST FIRST STREET CLAREMONT, CA 91711

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 144 stocks valued at a total of $349,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(34.11%), VCSH(5.00%), and TLT(4.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ bought 4,147 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 263,594. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $361,419,450,000. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 22,930 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.79.

On 05/15/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $66.99 per share and a market cap of $48,272,994,000. The stock has returned -11.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.73.

During the quarter, GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ bought 12,805 shares of ARCA:BLV for a total holding of 38,390. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.49.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.76 per share and a market cap of $4,377,192,000. The stock has returned -14.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ bought 13,325 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 301,295. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.8.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $50.61 per share and a market cap of $20,721,178,000. The stock has returned 2.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ bought 21,731 shares of ARCA:BAB for a total holding of 405,413. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.03.

On 05/15/2022, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $27.57 per share and a market cap of $1,826,513,000. The stock has returned -12.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

