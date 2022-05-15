Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC

MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 180 stocks valued at a total of $438,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(7.40%), MSFT(4.32%), and TMO(3.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC bought 92,081 shares of NYSE:AA for a total holding of 137,246. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 05/15/2022, Alcoa Corp traded for a price of $58.33 per share and a market cap of $10,758,892,000. The stock has returned 49.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcoa Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 101,150 shares in NYSE:CNQ, giving the stock a 1.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.35 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $60.83 per share and a market cap of $69,676,442,000. The stock has returned 89.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TER by 34,167 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.07.

On 05/15/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $107.35 per share and a market cap of $17,197,794,000. The stock has returned -8.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-book ratio of 6.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.04 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 28,019 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/15/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $78.83 per share and a market cap of $91,288,288,000. The stock has returned -67.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-book ratio of 4.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.20 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

MARIETTA INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TX by 121,245 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.54.

On 05/15/2022, Ternium SA traded for a price of $39.73 per share and a market cap of $7,799,304,000. The stock has returned 6.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ternium SA has a price-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

