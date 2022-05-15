Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC

KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

750 LINDARO STREET SAN RAFAEL, CA 94901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 411 stocks valued at a total of $2,731,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(7.22%), XLK(4.48%), and MSFT(4.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TTT by 241,047 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.21.

On 05/15/2022, ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury traded for a price of $58.07 per share and a market cap of $411,926,000. The stock has returned 29.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 43,246 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.35.

On 05/15/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $90.96 per share and a market cap of $471,700,368,000. The stock has returned -14.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-book ratio of 6.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.82 and a price-sales ratio of 8.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 3,300 shares of NYSE:WFCpL.PFD for a total holding of 18,469. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1379.27.

On 05/15/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $1209.822 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -11.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:TBT by 235,112 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.22.

On 05/15/2022, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr traded for a price of $26.1 per share and a market cap of $1,503,541,000. The stock has returned 21.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC bought 50,021 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 262,464. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 05/15/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $80.78 per share and a market cap of $38,772,316,000. The stock has returned 62.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-book ratio of 2.37.

