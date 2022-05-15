Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Plancorp, LLC

Plancorp, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

540 MARYVILLE CENTRE DRIVE SAINT LOUIS, MO 63141

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 247 stocks valued at a total of $1,538,000,000. The top holdings were DFAC(20.68%), DFUS(18.42%), and DFAX(6.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Plancorp, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 133,234 shares of ARCA:DFIV for a total holding of 2,358,691. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.69.

On 05/15/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $31.33 per share and a market cap of $3,845,604,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.04.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 86,069 shares of ARCA:LRGF for a total holding of 1,039,195. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.76.

On 05/15/2022, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF traded for a price of $40.57 per share and a market cap of $1,083,219,000. The stock has returned -1.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.20.

Plancorp, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:DFUS by 43,215 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.24.

On 05/15/2022, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $43.39 per share and a market cap of $5,403,139,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.99.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 32,912 shares of NAS:SCZ for a total holding of 355,757. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.91.

On 05/15/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $59.24 per share and a market cap of $11,255,600,000. The stock has returned -16.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, Plancorp, LLC bought 62,679 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 11,526,904. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.32.

On 05/15/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.89 per share and a market cap of $14,077,516,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

