Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/

ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 257 stocks valued at a total of $5,641,000,000. The top holdings were BACpL.PFD(3.30%), LUV(2.81%), and BKNG(2.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 105,470,000 shares in NAS:EXPE, giving the stock a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $187.4 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $131.78 per share and a market cap of $20,702,352,000. The stock has returned -21.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 113.60, a price-book ratio of 10.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 68,035,000-share investment in NYSE:W. Previously, the stock had a 1.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.04 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Wayfair Inc traded for a price of $57.33 per share and a market cap of $6,033,805,000. The stock has returned -80.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wayfair Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -75.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 57,934,000 shares in NYSE:FOUR, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.69 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Shift4 Payments Inc traded for a price of $46.45 per share and a market cap of $2,690,898,000. The stock has returned -40.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shift4 Payments Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The guru established a new position worth 61,750,000 shares in NAS:DBX, giving the stock a 1.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.31 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Dropbox Inc traded for a price of $20.77 per share and a market cap of $7,801,296,000. The stock has returned -15.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dropbox Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ADVENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT /DE/ reduced their investment in NAS:ZNGA by 51,000,000 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.79.

On 05/15/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $7.91 per share and a market cap of $8,995,835,000. The stock has returned -19.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

