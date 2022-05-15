Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC

BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $191,000,000. The top holdings were WSC(28.71%), BRK.A(9.70%), and LBRDK(9.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 40,000-share investment in NAS:PEP. Previously, the stock had a 3.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.01 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $173.72 per share and a market cap of $240,199,788,000. The stock has returned 21.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-book ratio of 13.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 450,000 shares of NAS:QRTEA for a total holding of 2,300,000. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.41.

On 05/15/2022, Qurate Retail Inc traded for a price of $3.84 per share and a market cap of $1,472,108,000. The stock has returned -61.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qurate Retail Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-book ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WSC by 100,000 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.07.

On 05/15/2022, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp traded for a price of $35.61 per share and a market cap of $7,923,993,000. The stock has returned 29.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-book ratio of 4.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DISCK by 80,000 shares. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.22.

On 05/15/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $24.42 per share and a market cap of $12,489,868,000. The stock has returned -26.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-book ratio of 0.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BISLETT MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 300 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2375.56.

On 05/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2330.31 per share and a market cap of $1,531,299,200,000. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

