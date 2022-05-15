Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $254,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(8.74%), BRK.B(7.22%), and PGR(4.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 31,170 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.19.

On 05/15/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $41.48 per share and a market cap of $185,831,012,000. The stock has returned -25.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 14,350 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 29,130. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.11 per share and a market cap of $20,236,101,000. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.84.

The guru established a new position worth 3,578 shares in NAS:QCOM, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.05 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $134.93 per share and a market cap of $151,121,600,000. The stock has returned 8.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-book ratio of 11.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 11,365-share investment in NAS:INTC. Previously, the stock had a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.59 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $43.6 per share and a market cap of $178,280,400,000. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, WEIK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 14,795 shares of ARCA:FLTR for a total holding of 95,683. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.18.

On 05/15/2022, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $25.01 per share and a market cap of $1,104,192,000. The stock has returned -0.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

