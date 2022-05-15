Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY

WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $414,000,000. The top holdings were VOO(36.70%), SPY(25.12%), and BX(8.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 64,097 shares. The trade had a 2.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $155.37.

On 05/15/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $144.5 per share and a market cap of $30,946,120,000. The stock has returned -1.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.02.

During the quarter, WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY bought 89,830 shares of NYSE:HGV for a total holding of 218,165. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.45.

On 05/15/2022, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc traded for a price of $44.35 per share and a market cap of $5,333,467,000. The stock has returned 3.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 9,388 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $369.16 per share and a market cap of $251,204,889,000. The stock has returned -0.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.23.

During the quarter, WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY bought 14,495 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 37,595. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,951,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

WELCH CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC/NY reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 942 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2330.31 per share and a market cap of $1,531,299,200,000. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

