Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 746 stocks valued at a total of $8,332,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.14%), MSFT(4.13%), and AMZN(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Employees Retirement System of Texas’s top five trades of the quarter.

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced their investment in NYSE:BLK by 25,000 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $781.91.

On 05/15/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $615.33 per share and a market cap of $93,224,498,000. The stock has returned -24.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-book ratio of 2.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought 50,138 shares of NYSE:SPGI for a total holding of 67,738. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.24.

On 05/15/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $336.85 per share and a market cap of $114,495,315,000. The stock has returned -10.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-book ratio of 2.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 35,000 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 05/15/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $405.45 per share and a market cap of $191,575,125,000. The stock has returned -14.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-book ratio of 13.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.46 and a price-sales ratio of 12.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 144,000 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.9 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $107.82 per share and a market cap of $78,502,344,000. The stock has returned 31.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-book ratio of 8.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 89,681 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.36.

On 05/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $199.23 per share and a market cap of $428,721,802,000. The stock has returned -10.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-book ratio of 13.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.57 and a price-sales ratio of 16.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

