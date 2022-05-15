Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 553 stocks valued at a total of $1,828,000,000. The top holdings were SCHX(20.44%), OMFL(5.09%), and VONG(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought 3,495,400 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 6,937,671. The trade had a 10.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.57 per share and a market cap of $28,482,538,000. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.13.

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFAV by 974,471 shares. The trade had a 3.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.57.

On 05/15/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $66.31 per share and a market cap of $6,312,712,000. The stock has returned -8.53% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.11.

The guru established a new position worth 1,277,241 shares in ARCA:DWM, giving the stock a 3.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.97 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, WisdomTree International Equity Fund traded for a price of $48.67 per share and a market cap of $601,075,000. The stock has returned -7.51% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International Equity Fund has a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought 549,975 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 1,129,275. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.53.

On 05/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $47.11 per share and a market cap of $20,236,101,000. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.84.

During the quarter, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought 103,627 shares of NAS:XT for a total holding of 1,037,542. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.79.

On 05/15/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $50.28 per share and a market cap of $3,102,276,000. The stock has returned -14.12% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-book ratio of 3.64.

