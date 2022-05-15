Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA

EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 57 stocks valued at a total of $1,704,000,000. The top holdings were MET(5.22%), CVS(4.83%), and VZ(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 530,683-share investment in NYSE:ALL. Previously, the stock had a 3.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.51 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $128.19 per share and a market cap of $35,250,071,000. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA bought 1,267,750 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 1,561,538. The trade had a 3.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/15/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $43.6 per share and a market cap of $178,280,400,000. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 769,265 shares. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.67.

On 05/15/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $49.56 per share and a market cap of $205,880,566,000. The stock has returned -2.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-book ratio of 5.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.55 and a price-sales ratio of 4.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA bought 686,995 shares of NYSE:DOW for a total holding of 854,820. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.33.

On 05/15/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $67.56 per share and a market cap of $49,190,560,000. The stock has returned 3.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-book ratio of 2.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EDGAR LOMAX CO/VA bought 314,545 shares of NYSE:COF for a total holding of 462,140. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.17.

On 05/15/2022, Capital One Financial Corp traded for a price of $116.46 per share and a market cap of $45,774,679,000. The stock has returned -23.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capital One Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

