Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Huber Capital Management LLC is an investment management firm based out of El Segundo, California. The company was established in 2007 by Joseph R. Huber, who is still with the company today acting as its CEO and CIO. Huber Capital Management has grown from its inception to now operate with 11 employees. The company holds over $3.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 56 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Both of Huber Capital Management’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been growing in recent years with its total assets increasing significantly from under $50 million in 2010 to its current amount and its total number of accounts growing from 3 in 2010 to its current amount today. Huber Capital Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests, in the industrials, materials, information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, energy, utilities and telecommunications, and transports sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company’s top 10 holdings together make up just over a third of its total holdings and Huber Capital Management has a relatively low turnover rate of approximately 3.9%. Huber Capital Management utilizes a fundamental investment methodology with a bottom up stock picking approach, conducting its research internally and focusing on the value stocks of small to large cap companies within the public equity markets of the United States. Huber Capital Management currently provides its services to a variety of clients including pension and profit sharing plans, which along makes up almost half of its entire clientele, state or municipal government entities, high net worth individuals, banking institutions, charities, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, and corporations, among others, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 106 stocks valued at a total of $404,000,000. The top holdings were GLNG(9.72%), KBR(7.69%), and MSFT(4.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Huber Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Huber Capital Management LLC bought 384,229 shares of NAS:MERC for a total holding of 624,967. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.88.

On 05/15/2022, Mercer International Inc traded for a price of $14.85 per share and a market cap of $982,068,000. The stock has returned -2.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mercer International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-book ratio of 1.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Huber Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:KBR by 99,199 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.49.

On 05/15/2022, KBR Inc traded for a price of $45.21 per share and a market cap of $6,309,509,000. The stock has returned 9.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KBR Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 141,288-share investment in NAS:ACBI. Previously, the stock had a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.44 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $32.34 per share and a market cap of $657,606,000. The stock has returned 30.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

During the quarter, Huber Capital Management LLC bought 62,100 shares of NYSE:NFG for a total holding of 112,600. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.22.

On 05/15/2022, National Fuel Gas Co traded for a price of $67.23 per share and a market cap of $6,148,566,000. The stock has returned 32.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Fuel Gas Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Huber Capital Management LLC bought 139,285 shares of NYSE:BP for a total holding of 508,114. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.53.

On 05/15/2022, BP PLC traded for a price of $30.49 per share and a market cap of $98,672,085,000. The stock has returned 22.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

