Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans if a financial products and services company and is a Fortune 500 company. The company can trace its history back to the Aid Association for Lutherans and Lutheran Brotherhood. Aid Association for Lutherans was chartered in 1902 as a fraternal benefit society, operating on the grade assessment system before moving to the legal reserve system in 1911. Membership in the association was available only to Missouri Synod and other Lutherans who were in fellowship until the 1960s, when the association became open to all Lutherans. By 1978, the association would have over 1.2 million members located in over 5,000 branches around the country, becoming the largest member in the National Fraternal Congress of America. The Lutheran Brotherhood, at first Luther Union, was incorporated in Minnesota in 1918 and would merge that very year with Lutheran Brotherhood of America to form the Lutheran Brotherhood in 1920. The two companies would function as nonprofit organizations independent of each other until the 21st century, when the Aid Association for Lutherans and Lutheran Brotherhood decided to merge in 2001 and rename itself to its current Thrivent Financial for Lutherans one year later. The company would continue to grow and would be opened to non-Lutheran Christians in 2013, thereafter shortening the name to just Thrivent Financial. Thrivent Financial has over 2.4 million members located throughout the country with 1,300 chapters. It currently has over 3,000 employees with over 2,300 of them being financial representatives. The company has over $88 billion in total assets under management held in 54 accounts. Most of its clients are investment companies, although it also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles, pension and profit sharing plans, and charities, in order of decreasing clientele. Thrivent Financial offers a variety of mutual funds including its Natural Resources Fund, Aggressive Allocation Fund, Growth and Income Fund, Moderately Conservative Allocation Fund, and Limited Maturity Bond Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2418 stocks valued at a total of $50,160,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(2.74%), AAPL(2.29%), and GOOG(1.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought 267,304 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 340,370. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2330.31 per share and a market cap of $1,531,299,200,000. The stock has returned 3.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 254,954 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2321.01 per share and a market cap of $1,531,299,200,000. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.95 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 1,268,616 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/15/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $198.62 per share and a market cap of $537,529,951,000. The stock has returned -34.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 867,591 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 05/15/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $332.8 per share and a market cap of $323,696,164,000. The stock has returned -7.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-book ratio of 46.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.40 and a price-sales ratio of 16.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought 62,428 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 285,822. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,880,000. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

