Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Lumina Fund Management LLC

Lumina Fund Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $315,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(56.40%), QQQ(5.18%), and AAPL(2.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lumina Fund Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought 5,830 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 393,971. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/15/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.72 per share and a market cap of $361,419,450,000. The stock has returned -0.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 3.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Lumina Fund Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 14,000 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $147.11 per share and a market cap of $2,381,001,977,000. The stock has returned 18.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 35.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 500 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,880,000. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought 3,500 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 5,000. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $261.12 per share and a market cap of $1,952,925,132,000. The stock has returned 8.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-book ratio of 11.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.37 and a price-sales ratio of 10.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,100 shares in NYSE:CRM, giving the stock a 0.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $215.18 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $166.91 per share and a market cap of $165,894,616,000. The stock has returned -21.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 111.27, a price-book ratio of 2.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

