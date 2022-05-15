Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3080 stocks valued at a total of $2,777,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.64%), MSFT(2.88%), and VOO(2.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PXD by 3,197,104 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.99.

On 05/15/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $261.89 per share and a market cap of $63,366,639,000. The stock has returned 79.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 41,265 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 05/15/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.51 per share and a market cap of $81,474,948,000. The stock has returned -8.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MOH by 14,870 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $307.59.

On 05/15/2022, Molina Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $295.89 per share and a market cap of $17,368,743,000. The stock has returned 11.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Molina Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-book ratio of 6.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Ameritas Investment Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/15/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $369.16 per share and a market cap of $251,204,889,000. The stock has returned -0.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.23.

The guru sold out of their 45,675-share investment in NAS:CONE. Previously, the stock had a 0.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.84 during the quarter.

On 05/15/2022, CyrusOne Inc traded for a price of $90.36 per share and a market cap of $11,850,660,000. The stock has returned 38.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CyrusOne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 451.80, a price-book ratio of 4.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 42.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.25 and a price-sales ratio of 9.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

