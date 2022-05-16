Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC

CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3580 stocks valued at a total of $332,837,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(4.24%), MSFT(3.69%), and AMZN(2.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 19,136,345 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 36,493,134. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/16/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.57 per share and a market cap of $28,482,538,000. The stock has returned -2.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.13.

During the quarter, CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 6,529,464 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 9,859,925. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.32.

On 05/16/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $124.28 per share and a market cap of $72,792,470,000. The stock has returned 64.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:EMR by 5,988,921 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.69.

On 05/16/2022, Emerson Electric Co traded for a price of $83.68 per share and a market cap of $49,705,920,000. The stock has returned -9.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 1,361,660 shares of NYSE:HD for a total holding of 10,729,735. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.27.

On 05/16/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $296.03 per share and a market cap of $305,907,245,000. The stock has returned -6.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 6,972,650 shares of NYSE:PFE for a total holding of 59,828,849. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.88.

On 05/16/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $49.92 per share and a market cap of $280,095,918,000. The stock has returned 28.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-book ratio of 3.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.47 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

