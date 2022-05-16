Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $1,583,000,000. The top holdings were TDF(8.42%), CAF(6.60%), and AEF(6.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD bought 2,279,121 shares of ARCA:EWZ for a total holding of 2,604,980. The trade had a 5.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.31.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded for a price of $31.89 per share and a market cap of $5,537,699,000. The stock has returned -5.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.03.

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD reduced their investment in NAS:MCHI by 1,245,908 shares. The trade had a 4.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.87.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI China ETF traded for a price of $48.32 per share and a market cap of $5,943,360,000. The stock has returned -36.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI China ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.38.

The guru established a new position worth 255,037 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 2.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.23 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $147.11 per share and a market cap of $2,381,001,977,000. The stock has returned 18.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 35.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 3,155,047 shares in NYSE:NBXG, giving the stock a 2.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.44 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund traded for a price of $11.08 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:BIGZ by 2,747,550 shares. The trade had a 2.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.61.

On 05/16/2022, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr traded for a price of $8.38 per share and a market cap of $1,995,996,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

