Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1151 stocks valued at a total of $80,049,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(6.67%), GOOG(2.48%), and AAPL(1.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP bought 2,540,538 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 2,691,542. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.86.

On 05/16/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $485.4 per share and a market cap of $455,388,496,000. The stock has returned 20.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-book ratio of 6.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 15,512,492 shares in NYSE:CNQ, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.35 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $60.83 per share and a market cap of $69,676,442,000. The stock has returned 89.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 3,039,650 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/16/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $177.06 per share and a market cap of $515,732,492,000. The stock has returned 29.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-book ratio of 16.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.60 and a price-sales ratio of 16.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP bought 13,764,169 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 18,002,214. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.

On 05/16/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $62.37 per share and a market cap of $78,231,530,000. The stock has returned -5.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP bought 3,768,579 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 4,652,122. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.09.

On 05/16/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $153.5 per share and a market cap of $271,251,398,000. The stock has returned 36.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-book ratio of 16.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

