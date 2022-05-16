Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Toscafund Asset Management LLP

Toscafund Asset Management LLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $147,000,000. The top holdings were SBNY(18.72%), LPLA(14.82%), and JXN(13.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Toscafund Asset Management LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 116,526 shares in NAS:LPLA, giving the stock a 14.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $174.28 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, LPL Financial Holdings Inc traded for a price of $174.37 per share and a market cap of $13,943,446,000. The stock has returned 20.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-book ratio of 8.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81 and a price-sales ratio of 5.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 242,385-share investment in NYSE:AIRC. Previously, the stock had a 11.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.73 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Apartment Income REIT Corp traded for a price of $44.15 per share and a market cap of $6,935,835,000. The stock has returned 3.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apartment Income REIT Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-book ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 9.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 610,071-share investment in NYSE:SCU. Previously, the stock had a 11.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.23 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Sculptor Capital Management Inc traded for a price of $11.02 per share and a market cap of $281,229,000. The stock has returned -51.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sculptor Capital Management Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 121,179 shares in NYSE:STT, giving the stock a 7.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.79 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, State Street Corporation traded for a price of $69.21 per share and a market cap of $25,408,044,000. The stock has returned -16.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, State Street Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,221,002 shares in NYSE:AIV, giving the stock a 6.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.11 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Apartment Investment & Management Co traded for a price of $5.82 per share and a market cap of $888,617,000. The stock has returned -13.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apartment Investment & Management Co has a price-book ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.84.

