Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $754,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(17.79%), FLO(14.00%), and GOOG(11.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 78,285 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/16/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $43.6 per share and a market cap of $178,280,400,000. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought 353,714 shares of NYSE:LUMN for a total holding of 832,622. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.44.

On 05/16/2022, Lumen Technologies Inc traded for a price of $11.59 per share and a market cap of $11,973,111,000. The stock has returned -11.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lumen Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought 16,857 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 298,937. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $147.11 per share and a market cap of $2,381,001,977,000. The stock has returned 18.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 35.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 19,866-share investment in NAS:CINF. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $122.85 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Cincinnati Financial Corp traded for a price of $126.23 per share and a market cap of $20,241,643,000. The stock has returned 7.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cincinnati Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought 58,000 shares of ARCA:GDX for a total holding of 192,200. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.97.

On 05/16/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $30.88 per share and a market cap of $12,267,157,000. The stock has returned -14.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.13.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

