Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Berkshire Partners LLC

Berkshire Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $1,439,000,000. The top holdings were TDG(46.25%), WMS(32.68%), and PTLO(21.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Berkshire Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 12,343,204 shares in NAS:PTLO, giving the stock a 28.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.12 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Portillos Inc traded for a price of $18.3 per share and a market cap of $656,003,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Portillos Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

Berkshire Partners LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WMS by 1,290,000 shares. The trade had a 11.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.4.

On 05/16/2022, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc traded for a price of $101.23 per share and a market cap of $7,280,443,000. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-book ratio of 9.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Berkshire Partners LLC bought 112,446 shares of NYSE:TDG for a total holding of 1,021,469. The trade had a 5.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $377.1.

On 05/16/2022, TransDigm Group Inc traded for a price of $563.81 per share and a market cap of $30,775,568,000. The stock has returned -3.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TransDigm Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 6.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 2,139,685-share investment in NAS:EYE. Previously, the stock had a 7.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.48 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, National Vision Holdings Inc traded for a price of $26.08 per share and a market cap of $2,123,483,000. The stock has returned -44.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Vision Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 634,195 shares in NAS:MFRM, giving the stock a 8.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.46 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Mattress Firm Holding Corp traded for a price of $64.02 per share and a market cap of $2,385,070,000. The stock has returned 43.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

