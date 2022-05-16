Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Stockbridge Partners LLC

Stockbridge Partners LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 CLARENDON STREET BOSTON, MA 02116

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $4,634,000,000. The top holdings were TDG(21.86%), GWRE(9.67%), and V(7.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Stockbridge Partners LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,094,004-share investment in NAS:VRSN. Previously, the stock had a 5.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $218.07 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, VeriSign Inc traded for a price of $165.11 per share and a market cap of $18,086,941,000. The stock has returned -24.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VeriSign Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.11 and a price-sales ratio of 13.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Stockbridge Partners LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 615,165 shares. The trade had a 2.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.36.

On 05/16/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $199.23 per share and a market cap of $428,721,802,000. The stock has returned -10.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-book ratio of 13.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.57 and a price-sales ratio of 16.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought 214,243 shares of NYSE:NOW for a total holding of 483,554. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $559.75.

On 05/16/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $452.65 per share and a market cap of $90,738,166,000. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 411.50, a price-book ratio of 22.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 121.99 and a price-sales ratio of 14.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought 2,470,866 shares of NYSE:NYT for a total holding of 6,490,990. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.3.

On 05/16/2022, New York Times Co traded for a price of $33.54 per share and a market cap of $5,591,104,000. The stock has returned -20.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, New York Times Co has a price-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-book ratio of 3.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought 22,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 99,817. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/16/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2261.1 per share and a market cap of $1,150,267,880,000. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-book ratio of 8.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.