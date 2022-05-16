Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $645,000,000. The top holdings were VTV(35.52%), VUG(14.75%), and QUAL(7.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Permanens Capital L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Permanens Capital L.P. bought 525,597 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 1,550,823. The trade had a 12.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.09 per share and a market cap of $98,460,678,000. The stock has returned 3.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.67.

During the quarter, Permanens Capital L.P. bought 291,423 shares of BATS:QUAL for a total holding of 347,490. The trade had a 6.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.44.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $120.22 per share and a market cap of $20,876,203,000. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-book ratio of 6.14.

Permanens Capital L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:HEDJ by 359,744 shares. The trade had a 4.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.7.

On 05/16/2022, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund traded for a price of $72.67 per share and a market cap of $1,736,813,000. The stock has returned -0.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund has a price-book ratio of 1.91.

Permanens Capital L.P. reduced their investment in ARCA:HEZU by 750,435 shares. The trade had a 4.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.49.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF traded for a price of $33.36 per share and a market cap of $405,324,000. The stock has returned -2.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Permanens Capital L.P. bought 78,826 shares of ARCA:SUSA for a total holding of 156,080. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.64.

On 05/16/2022, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF traded for a price of $86.49 per share and a market cap of $3,563,388,000. The stock has returned -3.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a price-book ratio of 4.85.

