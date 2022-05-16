Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Alpha Wave Global, LP

Alpha Wave Global, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 124 stocks valued at a total of $1,062,000,000. The top holdings were AVAN(6.66%), PNM(5.79%), and EQD(4.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alpha Wave Global, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,290,698 shares in NYSE:PNM, giving the stock a 5.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.49 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, PNM Resources Inc traded for a price of $46.62 per share and a market cap of $4,001,622,000. The stock has returned -2.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PNM Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 15.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 512,237 shares in NAS:FWONK, giving the stock a 3.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.63 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Liberty Formula One Group traded for a price of $61 per share and a market cap of $14,044,203,000. The stock has returned 40.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Formula One Group has a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 153,425-share investment in NAS:MIDD. Previously, the stock had a 3.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $181.87 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, The Middleby Corp traded for a price of $139.73 per share and a market cap of $7,655,964,000. The stock has returned -17.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Middleby Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 671,314 shares in ARCA:GDX, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.97 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $30.88 per share and a market cap of $12,267,157,000. The stock has returned -14.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.13.

The guru established a new position worth 910,035 shares in NYSE:OSH, giving the stock a 2.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Oak Street Health Inc traded for a price of $18 per share and a market cap of $4,339,336,000. The stock has returned -66.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oak Street Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

